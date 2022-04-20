Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In today’s recent session, 0.56 million shares of the Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) have been traded, and its beta is 2.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.25, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.61B. TVTY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.89, offering almost -1.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.11% since then. We note from Tivity Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 731.90K.

Tivity Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended TVTY as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tivity Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) trade information

Instantly TVTY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.38 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.94% year-to-date, but still down -0.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) is 10.37% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.17, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -6.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TVTY is forecast to be at a low of $27.00 and a high of $32.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -0.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY) estimates and forecasts

Tivity Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.00 percent over the past six months and at a 12.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -2.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $126.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Tivity Health Inc. to make $130.62 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $100.62 million and $100.06 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.20%. Tivity Health Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 82.50% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -5.81% per year for the next five years.

TVTY Dividends

Tivity Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28.

Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.48% of Tivity Health Inc. shares, and 103.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.97%. Tivity Health Inc. stock is held by 261 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.36% of the shares, which is about 7.15 million shares worth $189.14 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.87% or 4.92 million shares worth $130.03 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.11 million shares worth $82.19 million, making up 6.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust held roughly 3.0 million shares worth around $79.32 million, which represents about 6.02% of the total shares outstanding.