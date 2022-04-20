The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 12.0 million shares of the The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were traded, and its beta was 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $131.90, and it changed around $4.13 or 3.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $243.60B. DIS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $190.33, offering almost -44.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $126.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.85% since then. We note from The Walt Disney Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.70 million.

The Walt Disney Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended DIS as a Hold, whereas 21 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Walt Disney Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) trade information

Instantly DIS has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 133.59 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.84% year-to-date, but still up 0.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is -5.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $183.70, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DIS is forecast to be at a low of $132.00 and a high of $229.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -73.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) estimates and forecasts

The Walt Disney Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.93 percent over the past six months and at a 97.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.78 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect The Walt Disney Company to make $17.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.00%. The Walt Disney Company earnings are expected to increase by 170.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 43.75% per year for the next five years.

DIS Dividends

The Walt Disney Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 09 and February 14.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of The Walt Disney Company shares, and 66.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.56%. The Walt Disney Company stock is held by 3,942 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.57% of the shares, which is about 137.57 million shares worth $23.27 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.59% or 119.8 million shares worth $20.27 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 51.35 million shares worth $8.69 billion, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 38.16 million shares worth around $6.46 billion, which represents about 2.10% of the total shares outstanding.