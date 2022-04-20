The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD): Historical Performance And Trend

In today’s recent session, 0.58 million shares of the The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $76.37, and it changed around $1.49 or 1.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $136.53B. TD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $86.01, offering almost -12.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $62.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.76% since then. We note from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.24 million.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TD as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Toronto-Dominion Bank is expected to report earnings per share of $1.59 for the current quarter.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) trade information

Instantly TD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 76.53 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.35% year-to-date, but still down -2.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is -7.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $100.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TD is forecast to be at a low of $91.00 and a high of $110.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -44.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) estimates and forecasts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.14 percent over the past six months and at a 1.59% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.45 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank to make $8.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.50%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank earnings are expected to increase by 20.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 11.40% per year for the next five years.

TD Dividends

The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.73 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.79. It is important to note, however, that the 3.73% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.78 per year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.09% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares, and 56.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.01%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock is held by 1,085 institutions, with Royal Bank of Canada being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.93% of the shares, which is about 144.62 million shares worth $11.09 billion.

Bank of Montreal/Can/, with 4.00% or 72.91 million shares worth $5.59 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Capital Income Builder, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 23.52 million shares worth $1.71 billion, making up 1.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capital Income Builder, Inc. held roughly 19.98 million shares worth around $1.45 billion, which represents about 1.09% of the total shares outstanding.