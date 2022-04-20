The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Shares Might Go Down -19.36% This Year

In the last trading session, 5.51 million shares of the The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) were traded, and its beta was 1.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.93, and it changed around $0.69 or 5.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.95B. GT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.89, offering almost -78.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.44% since then. We note from The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.57 million.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended GT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) trade information

Instantly GT has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.09 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.66% year-to-date, but still up 6.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) is -2.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.56 day(s).

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) estimates and forecasts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.76 percent over the past six months and at a 18.66% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 41.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.05 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company to make $5.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.66 billion and $3.51 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 38.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 45.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.40%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company earnings are expected to increase by 154.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.13% per year for the next five years.

GT Dividends

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 28 and May 02.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.30% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares, and 86.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.31%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock is held by 476 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 11.27% of the shares, which is about 31.69 million shares worth $560.89 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.58% or 26.96 million shares worth $477.2 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 7.94 million shares worth $140.54 million, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 7.59 million shares worth around $145.16 million, which represents about 2.70% of the total shares outstanding.