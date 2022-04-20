Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 0.52 million shares of the Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $91.50, and it changed around -$0.48 or -0.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.24B. STLD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $92.15, offering almost -0.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $49.53, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.87% since then. We note from Steel Dynamics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.50 million.

Steel Dynamics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended STLD as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Steel Dynamics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $5.66 for the current quarter.

Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) trade information

Instantly STLD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 93.16 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 48.19% year-to-date, but still up 9.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) is 9.23% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $91.23, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -0.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STLD is forecast to be at a low of $58.00 and a high of $117.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -27.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 36.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) estimates and forecasts

Steel Dynamics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 47.36 percent over the past six months and at a 11.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -8.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 169.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.32 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Steel Dynamics Inc. to make $5.53 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 57.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 58.40%. Steel Dynamics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 499.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 36.32% per year for the next five years.

STLD Dividends

Steel Dynamics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 20. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.48 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.36. It is important to note, however, that the 1.48% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.43% of Steel Dynamics Inc. shares, and 86.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.91%. Steel Dynamics Inc. stock is held by 848 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 13.20% of the shares, which is about 25.02 million shares worth $1.55 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.08% or 21.0 million shares worth $1.3 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 5.36 million shares worth $332.47 million, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 5.23 million shares worth around $290.53 million, which represents about 2.76% of the total shares outstanding.