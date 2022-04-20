Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 6.55 million shares of the Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) were traded, and its beta was 2.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.85, and it changed around $0.08 or 4.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $683.13M. SRNE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.07, offering almost -498.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.32% since then. We note from Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.95 million.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) trade information

Instantly SRNE has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1300 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.22% year-to-date, but still down -6.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) is -29.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.37 day(s).

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 14.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1,800.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 67.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. to make $35.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.51 million and $14.26 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 149.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.70%. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -11.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 37.00% per year for the next five years.

SRNE Dividends

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 11.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.35% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 24.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.09%. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 295 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.81% of the shares, which is about 20.87 million shares worth $159.22 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.06% or 15.51 million shares worth $118.31 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 8.17 million shares worth $62.32 million, making up 2.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 6.92 million shares worth around $52.81 million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.