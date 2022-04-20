Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making? – Marketing Sentinel
In the last trading session, 1.29 million shares of the Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.32, and it changed around $0.07 or 3.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $57.70M. SOPA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $77.34, offering almost -3233.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.5% since then. We note from Society Pass Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.46 million.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) trade information

Instantly SOPA has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.85 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.71% year-to-date, but still down -14.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) is -18.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.2 day(s).

SOPA Dividends

Society Pass Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.73% of Society Pass Incorporated shares, and 1.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.21%. Society Pass Incorporated stock is held by 39 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.23% of the shares, which is about 52685.0 shares worth $0.55 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.19% or 45262.0 shares worth $0.47 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

