SJT Stock Forecast 2022: San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Remains Weak With A Upside Of 63.56%

In the last trading session, 1.37 million shares of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) were traded, and its beta was 0.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.29, and it changed around -$1.07 or -9.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $445.45M. SJT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.39, offering almost -20.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.56% since then. We note from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 758.35K.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) trade information

Instantly SJT has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.39 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.95%. The company’s shares are currently up 68.97% year-to-date, but still up 14.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) is 58.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.21 day(s).

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SJT is forecast to be at a low of $20.50 and a high of $20.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -99.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -99.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.90%.

SJT Dividends

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 8.75 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.90. It is important to note, however, that the 8.75% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 9.15 per year.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.18% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares, and 12.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.43%. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock is held by 62 institutions, with K2 Principal Fund, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.32% of the shares, which is about 2.01 million shares worth $12.27 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 1.42% or 0.66 million shares worth $4.03 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 35102.0 shares worth $0.21 million, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF held roughly 10141.0 shares worth around $61758.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.