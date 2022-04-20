Shares Of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) Could Show A Loss Of -157.3%

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) were traded, and its beta was 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.04, and it changed around $0.47 or 1.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.50B. AGIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $62.15, offering almost -138.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.84% since then. We note from Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 559.89K.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended AGIO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.66 for the current quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) trade information

Instantly AGIO has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.26 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.78% year-to-date, but still down -9.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) is -11.70% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGIO is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $67.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -157.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) estimates and forecasts

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.19 percent over the past six months and at a -128.02% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -17.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -106.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -99.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $560k in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $2.32 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -98.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.10%. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -23.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 39.00% per year for the next five years.

AGIO Dividends

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.28% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 109.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.01%. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 250 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.95% of the shares, which is about 5.43 million shares worth $178.63 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.90% or 5.41 million shares worth $177.78 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 5.15 million shares worth $241.98 million, making up 9.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 1.86 million shares worth around $61.08 million, which represents about 3.40% of the total shares outstanding.