Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In today’s recent session, 0.79 million shares of the Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) have been traded, and its beta is 0.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $55.29, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $140.44B. SNY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.10, offering almost -5.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $46.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.14% since then. We note from Sanofi’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.06 million.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) trade information

Instantly SNY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.16% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 56.70 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.18% year-to-date, but still down -3.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is 5.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.07 day(s).

Sanofi (SNY) estimates and forecasts

Sanofi share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 14.93 percent over the past six months and at a 7.22% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.57 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Sanofi to make $10.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.19 billion and $10.35 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.80%. Sanofi earnings are expected to increase by -49.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.30% per year for the next five years.

SNY Dividends

Sanofi’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.50 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.93. It is important to note, however, that the 3.50% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.81 per year.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Sanofi shares, and 9.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.89%. Sanofi stock is held by 712 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 35.05% of the shares, which is about 93.4 million shares worth $4.68 billion.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC, with 6.75% or 17.98 million shares worth $900.88 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 65.02 million shares worth $3.26 billion, making up 24.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund held roughly 7.56 million shares worth around $378.69 million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.