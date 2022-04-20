Risk-Takers Will Like Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM).

In the last trading session, 1.81 million shares of the Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) were traded, and its beta was 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.75, and it changed around $0.03 or 4.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $132.04M. EPZM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.86, offering almost -1214.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.67% since then. We note from Epizyme Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.24 million.

Epizyme Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EPZM as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Epizyme Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.54 for the current quarter.

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) trade information

Instantly EPZM has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8994 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -70.00% year-to-date, but still down -12.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) is -46.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EPZM is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1233.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -166.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) estimates and forecasts

Epizyme Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -83.18 percent over the past six months and at a 52.65% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 24.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 119.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Epizyme Inc. to make $7.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.38 million and $7.63 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.90%. Epizyme Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -6.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 38.00% per year for the next five years.

EPZM Dividends

Epizyme Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.56% of Epizyme Inc. shares, and 70.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.00%. Epizyme Inc. stock is held by 194 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.34% of the shares, which is about 15.37 million shares worth $38.42 million.

RP Management, LLC, with 5.57% or 9.17 million shares worth $22.92 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 9.83 million shares worth $24.59 million, making up 5.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund held roughly 4.75 million shares worth around $11.87 million, which represents about 2.89% of the total shares outstanding.