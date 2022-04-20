Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In today’s recent session, 2.91 million shares of the Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $77.32, and it changed around -$3.38 or -4.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $132.33B. RIO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $93.16, offering almost -20.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $59.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.56% since then. We note from Rio Tinto Group’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.68 million.

Rio Tinto Group stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended RIO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rio Tinto Group is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) trade information

Instantly RIO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 83.21 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.53% year-to-date, but still up 1.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) is 6.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $85.41, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RIO is forecast to be at a low of $69.15 and a high of $93.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -20.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) estimates and forecasts

Rio Tinto Group share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.91 percent over the past six months and at a -5.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 38.40%. Rio Tinto Group earnings are expected to increase by 115.90% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -1.60% per year for the next five years.

RIO Dividends

Rio Tinto Group’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 8.49 percent and its annual dividend per share was 6.85. It is important to note, however, that the 8.49% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 5.93 per year.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Rio Tinto Group shares, and 8.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.95%. Rio Tinto Group stock is held by 683 institutions, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.07% of the shares, which is about 13.36 million shares worth $892.6 million.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, with 0.88% or 10.93 million shares worth $730.46 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Fenway Funds-Equity Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 9.94 million shares worth $628.92 million, making up 0.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Fenway Funds-Equity Income Fund held roughly 2.07 million shares worth around $138.36 million, which represents about 0.17% of the total shares outstanding.