Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.79 million shares of the Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.92, and it changed around $0.34 or 5.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.55B. PTRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.12, offering almost -190.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.92% since then. We note from Proterra Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.70 million.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) trade information

Instantly PTRA has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.37 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.63% year-to-date, but still up 0.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) is -8.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PTRA is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -102.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) estimates and forecasts

Proterra Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.69 percent over the past six months and at a 60.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.00%.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $67.54 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Proterra Inc. to make $80 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

PTRA Dividends

Proterra Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.54% of Proterra Inc. shares, and 45.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.81%. Proterra Inc. stock is held by 140 institutions, with KPCB GGF Associates, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.13% of the shares, which is about 15.56 million shares worth $157.35 million.

Soros Fund Management LLC, with 3.55% or 7.75 million shares worth $78.4 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Franklin Custodian Funds-Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.32 million shares worth $23.43 million, making up 1.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Custodian Funds-Growth Fund held roughly 1.78 million shares worth around $18.0 million, which represents about 0.82% of the total shares outstanding.