Pontem Corporation (NYSE: PNTM) In 2022: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 0.57 million shares of the Pontem Corporation (NYSE:PNTM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.85, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $847.81M. PNTM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.90, offering almost -0.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.44% since then. We note from Pontem Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 98.94K.

Pontem Corporation (NYSE:PNTM) trade information

Instantly PNTM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.87 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.41% year-to-date, but still up 0.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pontem Corporation (NYSE:PNTM) is 0.54% up in the 30-day period.

PNTM Dividends

Pontem Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Pontem Corporation (NYSE:PNTM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Pontem Corporation shares, and 87.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.79%. Pontem Corporation stock is held by 115 institutions, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.83% of the shares, which is about 5.4 million shares worth $52.92 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 4.76% or 3.29 million shares worth $32.2 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Merger Fund, The and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.4 million shares worth $3.92 million, making up 0.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd held roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $1.45 million, which represents about 0.22% of the total shares outstanding.