Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $78.00 In 2022

In the last trading session, 43.55 million shares of the Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) were traded, and its beta was 1.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.05, and it changed around $2.5 or 9.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.83B. PLUG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.50, offering almost -65.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.58% since then. We note from Plug Power Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.32 million.

Plug Power Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended PLUG as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Plug Power Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Instantly PLUG has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.29 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.64% year-to-date, but still up 6.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is 7.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 69.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.48, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLUG is forecast to be at a low of $21.00 and a high of $78.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -178.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

Plug Power Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.93 percent over the past six months and at a 41.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 91.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 47.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $158.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Plug Power Inc. to make $153.59 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $96.3 million and $73.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 65.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 108.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.90%.

PLUG Dividends

Plug Power Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.20% of Plug Power Inc. shares, and 54.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.02%. Plug Power Inc. stock is held by 854 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.57% of the shares, which is about 49.41 million shares worth $1.26 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.33% or 48.03 million shares worth $1.36 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 16.26 million shares worth $415.28 million, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 12.96 million shares worth around $331.07 million, which represents about 2.25% of the total shares outstanding.