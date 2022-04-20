PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.93 million shares of the PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.63, and it changed around -$1.56 or -3.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.89B. PACW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.81, offering almost -34.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $35.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.56% since then. We note from PacWest Bancorp’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

PacWest Bancorp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PACW as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PacWest Bancorp is expected to report earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) trade information

Instantly PACW has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.88% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 40.28 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.03% year-to-date, but still up 3.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) is -10.39% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PACW is forecast to be at a low of $45.00 and a high of $63.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -63.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) estimates and forecasts

PacWest Bancorp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.46 percent over the past six months and at a -10.98% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -22.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $334.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to make $334.52 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $299.06 million and $306.1 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.00%. PacWest Bancorp earnings are expected to increase by 148.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

PACW Dividends

PacWest Bancorp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 18 and April 22. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.49 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 2.49% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.03% of PacWest Bancorp shares, and 90.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.71%. PacWest Bancorp stock is held by 475 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.42% of the shares, which is about 13.39 million shares worth $604.67 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.45% or 9.91 million shares worth $447.59 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.33 million shares worth $150.88 million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 3.18 million shares worth around $142.32 million, which represents about 2.71% of the total shares outstanding.