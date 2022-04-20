OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 4.02 million shares of the OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) were traded, and its beta was 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.60, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $654.72M. OGI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.52, offering almost -120.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.63% since then. We note from OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.17 million.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended OGI as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information

Instantly OGI has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8200 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.57% year-to-date, but still up 7.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) is 5.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OGI is forecast to be at a low of $1.78 and a high of $4.20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -162.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) estimates and forecasts

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.60 percent over the past six months and at a 66.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 74.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $23.76 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. to make $25.17 million in revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2022.

OGI Dividends

OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 11 and April 15.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.63% of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares, and 14.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.52%. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock is held by 168 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.78% of the shares, which is about 26.34 million shares worth $60.58 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 1.62% or 4.86 million shares worth $11.17 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 26.34 million shares worth $60.58 million, making up 8.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 4.86 million shares worth around $10.73 million, which represents about 1.62% of the total shares outstanding.