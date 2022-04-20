Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.3 million shares of the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) were traded, and its beta was 1.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $54.20, and it changed around $1.17 or 2.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.36B. OLLI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $98.58, offering almost -81.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $37.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.5% since then. We note from Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended OLLI as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) trade information

Instantly OLLI has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 55.22 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.88% year-to-date, but still up 5.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) is 26.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.93, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -2.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OLLI is forecast to be at a low of $39.00 and a high of $75.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -38.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 28.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) estimates and forecasts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.47 percent over the past six months and at a -7.63% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -32.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -48.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $514.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. to make $449.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.40%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -34.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.20% per year for the next five years.

OLLI Dividends

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 16 and March 21.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.26% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. shares, and 114.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 114.54%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stock is held by 420 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 15.20% of the shares, which is about 9.6 million shares worth $491.17 million.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, with 11.85% or 7.48 million shares worth $383.08 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 4.71 million shares worth $284.14 million, making up 7.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 1.88 million shares worth around $116.39 million, which represents about 2.98% of the total shares outstanding.