Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 0.68 million shares of the Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $60.29, and it changed around $0.56 or 0.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.09B. OLN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.76, offering almost -7.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $38.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.37% since then. We note from Olin Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.97 million.

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) trade information

Instantly OLN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 60.91 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.84% year-to-date, but still up 8.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) is 13.64% up in the 30-day period.

Olin Corporation (OLN) estimates and forecasts

Olin Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.52 percent over the past six months and at a 12.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 51.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.44 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Olin Corporation to make $2.46 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.92 billion and $2.12 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 220.60%. Olin Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 229.50% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -10.70% per year for the next five years.

OLN Dividends

Olin Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.34 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 1.34% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.47% of Olin Corporation shares, and 88.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.94%. Olin Corporation stock is held by 594 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.48% of the shares, which is about 16.16 million shares worth $929.66 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.97% or 15.37 million shares worth $884.33 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 4.08 million shares worth $234.54 million, making up 2.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 3.98 million shares worth around $201.64 million, which represents about 2.58% of the total shares outstanding.