Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 1.79 million shares of the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) were traded, and its beta was 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.39, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $205.31M. NAK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.63, offering almost -61.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.64% since then. We note from Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.56 million.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) trade information

Instantly NAK has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4100 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.17% year-to-date, but still up 1.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) is 0.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NAK is forecast to be at a low of $1.10 and a high of $1.10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -182.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -182.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) estimates and forecasts

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.22 percent over the past six months and at a 20.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.20%.

NAK Dividends

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 04.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.09% of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares, and 13.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.60%. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock is held by 92 institutions, with Kopernik Global Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.23% of the shares, which is about 27.7 million shares worth $12.72 million.

Russell Investments Group, Ltd., with 2.62% or 13.88 million shares worth $6.38 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 14.11 million shares worth $6.08 million, making up 2.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF held roughly 9.15 million shares worth around $3.94 million, which represents about 1.73% of the total shares outstanding.