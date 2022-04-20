North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation’s (NAAC): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance – Marketing Sentinel
North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation’s (NAAC): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In today’s recent session, 1.01 million shares of the North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NAAC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.95, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $471.06M. NAAC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.94, offering almost 0.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.52% since then. We note from North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 132.73K.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NAAC) trade information

Instantly NAAC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.95 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.02% year-to-date, but still up 0.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NAAC) is 1.33% up in the 30-day period.

NAAC Dividends

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NAAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation shares, and 73.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.13%. North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation stock is held by 73 institutions, with Fir Tree Capital Management LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.44% of the shares, which is about 3.2 million shares worth $31.25 million.

Linden Advisors LP, with 7.63% or 2.9 million shares worth $28.26 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd and CrossingBridge Responsible Credit Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 57083.0 shares worth $0.55 million, making up 0.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, CrossingBridge Responsible Credit Fund held roughly 31000.0 shares worth around $0.3 million, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.

