NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In today’s recent session, 1.29 million shares of the NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) have been traded, and its beta is 2.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.48, and it changed around $0.08 or 20.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.52M. NXTP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.68, offering almost -666.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.92% since then. We note from NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 439.89K.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NXTP as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NextPlay Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) trade information

Instantly NXTP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 20.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5400 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.95% year-to-date, but still down -15.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) is -32.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NXTP is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -941.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -316.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 81.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 104.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 89,295.79%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect NextPlay Technologies Inc. to make $21.23 million in revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2,122,900.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.10%.

NXTP Dividends

NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 20.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.73% of NextPlay Technologies Inc. shares, and 1.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.12%. NextPlay Technologies Inc. stock is held by 29 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.60% of the shares, which is about 0.66 million shares worth $0.88 million.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc., with 0.20% or 0.22 million shares worth $0.3 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.47 million shares worth $0.63 million, making up 0.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $0.21 million, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.