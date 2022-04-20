NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today – Marketing Sentinel
NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.27 million shares of the NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.15, and it changed around $0.22 or 11.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.43M. NRSN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.18, offering almost -280.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.53% since then. We note from NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.30 million.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) trade information

Instantly NRSN has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.4900 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.60% year-to-date, but still down -10.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) is 37.82% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15600.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NRSN is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -225.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -225.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NRSN Dividends

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.07% of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%.

