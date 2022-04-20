MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 0.66 million shares of the MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have been traded, and its beta is 2.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.88, and it changed around $1.11 or 2.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.48B. MGM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.17, offering almost -16.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $35.72, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.6% since then. We note from MGM Resorts International’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.21 million.

MGM Resorts International stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended MGM as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MGM Resorts International is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) trade information

Instantly MGM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 43.74 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.70% year-to-date, but still up 8.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is 1.42% up in the 30-day period.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) estimates and forecasts

MGM Resorts International share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.34 percent over the past six months and at a 167.16% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 89.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 215.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.78 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect MGM Resorts International to make $3.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 68.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.70%.

MGM Dividends

MGM Resorts International’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.02 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.02% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.57% of MGM Resorts International shares, and 70.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.99%. MGM Resorts International stock is held by 940 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.67% of the shares, which is about 42.1 million shares worth $1.89 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.88% or 25.62 million shares worth $1.15 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 11.33 million shares worth $508.42 million, making up 2.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 9.01 million shares worth around $404.55 million, which represents about 2.07% of the total shares outstanding.