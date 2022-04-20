Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In today’s recent session, 0.63 million shares of the Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.53, and it changed around $0.22 or 1.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.01B. MFC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.19, offering almost -3.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.97% since then. We note from Manulife Financial Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.38 million.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) trade information

Instantly MFC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.57 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.75% year-to-date, but still down -0.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) is 5.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.32 day(s).

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) estimates and forecasts

Manulife Financial Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.08 percent over the past six months and at a 7.34% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.30%. Manulife Financial Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 20.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 13.50% per year for the next five years.

MFC Dividends

Manulife Financial Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.79 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.02. It is important to note, however, that the 4.79% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.19 per year.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Manulife Financial Corporation shares, and 56.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.07%. Manulife Financial Corporation stock is held by 794 institutions, with Royal Bank of Canada being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.59% of the shares, which is about 165.6 million shares worth $3.16 billion.

Bank of Montreal/Can/, with 4.85% or 93.51 million shares worth $1.78 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Income Fund of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 25.26 million shares worth $525.83 million, making up 1.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Income Fund of America Inc held roughly 21.18 million shares worth around $440.86 million, which represents about 1.10% of the total shares outstanding.