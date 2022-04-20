Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 0.88 million shares of the Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have been traded, and its beta is 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $397.62, and it changed around -$7.04 or -1.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.19B. LULU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $485.83, offering almost -22.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $278.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.08% since then. We note from Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended LULU as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Lululemon Athletica Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.4 for the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) trade information

Instantly LULU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 410.70 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.37% year-to-date, but still up 9.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is 27.68% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $428.93, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LULU is forecast to be at a low of $280.00 and a high of $520.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -30.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 29.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) estimates and forecasts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.05 percent over the past six months and at a 18.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 22 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.51 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 22 analysts expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. to make $1.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.60%. Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 66.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 26.90% per year for the next five years.

LULU Dividends

Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 01 and June 06.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.40% of Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares, and 89.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.25%. Lululemon Athletica Inc. stock is held by 1,393 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 15.23% of the shares, which is about 18.69 million shares worth $7.32 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 7.02% or 8.61 million shares worth $3.37 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 5.53 million shares worth $1.77 billion, making up 4.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.36 million shares worth around $1.32 billion, which represents about 2.74% of the total shares outstanding.