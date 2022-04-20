Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR).

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.70, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.68B. EBR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.61, offering almost -10.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.16, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.69% since then. We note from Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.69 million.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) trade information

Instantly EBR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.26 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 43.19% year-to-date, but still down -2.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) is 26.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.28, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EBR is forecast to be at a low of $7.89 and a high of $14.73. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -69.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) estimates and forecasts

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.68 percent over the past six months and at a -43.90% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.63 billion in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 144.80%.

EBR Dividends

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 8.37 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.73. It is important to note, however, that the 8.37% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. shares, and 1.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.36%. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. stock is held by 94 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.66% of the shares, which is about 8.49 million shares worth $60.27 million.

State Street Corporation, with 0.15% or 1.89 million shares worth $13.43 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho Clean Power ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 5.39 million shares worth $31.4 million, making up 0.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho Clean Power ETF held roughly 0.78 million shares worth around $4.53 million, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.