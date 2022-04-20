Let’s Talk About How Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 2.59 million shares of the Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) were traded, and its beta was -1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.31, and it changed around $0.02 or 7.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.34M. WTRH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.69, offering almost -767.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.45% since then. We note from Waitr Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.04 million.

Waitr Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended WTRH as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Waitr Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) trade information

Instantly WTRH has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3270 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.57% year-to-date, but still up 2.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) is -26.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WTRH is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -545.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -545.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -120.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $43.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Waitr Holdings Inc. to make $46.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $46.84 million and $48.3 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 46.80%. Waitr Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -129.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

WTRH Dividends

Waitr Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.34% of Waitr Holdings Inc. shares, and 27.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.37%. Waitr Holdings Inc. stock is held by 83 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.40% of the shares, which is about 12.12 million shares worth $10.73 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.05% or 4.4 million shares worth $3.89 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.73 million shares worth $2.42 million, making up 1.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund held roughly 2.53 million shares worth around $3.32 million, which represents about 1.75% of the total shares outstanding.