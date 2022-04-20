Let’s Talk About How NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) Stock Is Doing.

In today’s recent session, 0.79 million shares of the NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $179.88, and it changed around $1.23 or 0.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.19B. NXPI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $239.91, offering almost -33.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $164.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.41% since then. We note from NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.92 million.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended NXPI as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NXP Semiconductors N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.99 for the current quarter.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) trade information

Instantly NXPI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 185.28 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.57% year-to-date, but still up 7.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) is -7.16% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $230.72, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NXPI is forecast to be at a low of $170.00 and a high of $320.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -77.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) estimates and forecasts

NXP Semiconductors N.V. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.08 percent over the past six months and at a 27.49% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 33.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 34.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 22 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 22 analysts expect NXP Semiconductors N.V. to make $2.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.51 billion and $2.56 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 63.80%. NXP Semiconductors N.V. earnings are expected to increase by 73.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 16.83% per year for the next five years.

NXPI Dividends

NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.26 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.25. It is important to note, however, that the 1.26% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.33% of NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares, and 92.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.28%. NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock is held by 1,358 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.49% of the shares, which is about 22.58 million shares worth $4.42 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 7.58% or 20.15 million shares worth $3.95 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 5.57 million shares worth $1.09 billion, making up 2.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held roughly 3.78 million shares worth around $759.64 million, which represents about 1.42% of the total shares outstanding.