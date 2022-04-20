Let’s Get Started On The Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.63 million shares of the Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.67, and it changed around $0.15 or 0.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.02B. TS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.28, offering almost -1.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.45% since then. We note from Tenaris S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.06 million.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) trade information

Instantly TS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.28 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 55.90% year-to-date, but still up 4.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) is 14.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.1 day(s).

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Tenaris S.A. (TS) estimates and forecasts

Tenaris S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 42.57 percent over the past six months and at a 59.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 31.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 111.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 150.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.97 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Tenaris S.A. to make $2.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.13 billion and $1.18 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 73.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 86.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 139.80%. Tenaris S.A. earnings are expected to increase by 273.40% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -5.40% per year for the next five years.

TS Dividends

Tenaris S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.66 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.54. It is important to note, however, that the 1.66% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.90 per year.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Tenaris S.A. shares, and 9.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.21%. Tenaris S.A. stock is held by 155 institutions, with Westwood Global Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.56% of the shares, which is about 9.21 million shares worth $194.51 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 1.11% or 6.55 million shares worth $138.22 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and Artisan International Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 6.19 million shares worth $130.59 million, making up 1.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan International Value Fund held roughly 2.4 million shares worth around $50.76 million, which represents about 0.41% of the total shares outstanding.