Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 0.66 million shares of the Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $493.26, and it changed around $14.07 or 2.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $69.26B. LRCX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $731.85, offering almost -48.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $451.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.57% since then. We note from Lam Research Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.47 million.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) trade information

Instantly LRCX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 504.81 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.37% year-to-date, but still up 0.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) is -12.02% up in the 30-day period.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) estimates and forecasts

Lam Research Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.74 percent over the past six months and at a 19.53% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 0.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.25 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 20 analysts expect Lam Research Corporation to make $4.46 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 38.80%. Lam Research Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 78.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.59% per year for the next five years.

LRCX Dividends

Lam Research Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 20. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.25 percent and its annual dividend per share was 6.00. It is important to note, however, that the 1.25% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.22% of Lam Research Corporation shares, and 85.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.46%. Lam Research Corporation stock is held by 1,987 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.25% of the shares, which is about 11.5 million shares worth $8.27 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.96% or 11.1 million shares worth $7.98 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 4.0 million shares worth $2.88 billion, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 2.98 million shares worth around $2.14 billion, which represents about 2.14% of the total shares outstanding.