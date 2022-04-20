Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 0.9 million shares of the Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) have been traded, and its beta is 0.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $68.46, and it changed around $0.16 or 0.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.26B. K at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $68.60, offering almost -0.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $59.54, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.03% since then. We note from Kellogg Company’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.50 million.

Kellogg Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended K as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Kellogg Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.8 for the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) trade information

Instantly K has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 68.67 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.02% year-to-date, but still up 0.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) is 12.41% up in the 30-day period.

Kellogg Company (K) estimates and forecasts

Kellogg Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.09 percent over the past six months and at a -2.40% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -7.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.39 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Kellogg Company to make $3.62 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.46 billion and $3.38 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.00%. Kellogg Company earnings are expected to increase by 16.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 2.19% per year for the next five years.

K Dividends

Kellogg Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 09 and February 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.40 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.32. It is important to note, however, that the 3.40% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.74% of Kellogg Company shares, and 86.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.86%. Kellogg Company stock is held by 1,150 institutions, with Kellogg W K Foundation Trust being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 17.29% of the shares, which is about 58.97 million shares worth $3.77 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.36% or 28.51 million shares worth $1.82 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Income Fund of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 7.21 million shares worth $460.91 million, making up 2.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Income Fund of America Inc held roughly 7.04 million shares worth around $431.55 million, which represents about 2.06% of the total shares outstanding.