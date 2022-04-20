It’s Easy To Bet On Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 17.28 million shares of the Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) were traded, and its beta was -0.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.13, and it changed around $0.0 or 3.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $81.49M. FAMI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.05, offering almost -707.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.69% since then. We note from Farmmi Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 29.83 million.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) trade information

Instantly FAMI has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1409 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.19% year-to-date, but still down -3.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) is -24.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.3 day(s).

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

FAMI Dividends

Farmmi Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 25.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.70% of Farmmi Inc. shares, and 0.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.34%. Farmmi Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Jane Street Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.54% of the shares, which is about 1.03 million shares worth $0.48 million.

Credit Suisse AG, with 0.10% or 0.2 million shares worth $91112.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.1 million shares worth $25725.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.