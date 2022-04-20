Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 5.41 million shares of the Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were traded, and its beta was 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $79.56, and it changed around $1.34 or 1.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $213.08B. ORCL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $106.34, offering almost -33.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $70.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.73% since then. We note from Oracle Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.03 million.

Oracle Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 18 recommended ORCL as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Oracle Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.18 for the current quarter.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) trade information

Instantly ORCL has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 80.99 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.77% year-to-date, but still down -0.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) is -2.60% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $93.41, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ORCL is forecast to be at a low of $70.00 and a high of $126.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -58.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) estimates and forecasts

Oracle Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.56 percent over the past six months and at a 1.93% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -9.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.51 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 20 analysts expect Oracle Corporation to make $11.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ending May 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.10%. Oracle Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 47.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.24% per year for the next five years.

ORCL Dividends

Oracle Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.61 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.28. It is important to note, however, that the 1.61% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.54 per year.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.91% of Oracle Corporation shares, and 42.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.17%. Oracle Corporation stock is held by 2,840 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.32% of the shares, which is about 142.07 million shares worth $12.39 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.47% or 119.25 million shares worth $10.4 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 46.61 million shares worth $4.07 billion, making up 1.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 34.16 million shares worth around $2.98 billion, which represents about 1.28% of the total shares outstanding.