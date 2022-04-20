Is Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.6 million shares of the Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) were traded, and its beta was 2.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.10, and it changed around $0.06 or 5.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $122.43M. FBIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.79, offering almost -335.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.27% since then. We note from Fortress Biotech Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 535.38K.

Fortress Biotech Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FBIO as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fortress Biotech Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) trade information

Instantly FBIO has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2000 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.00% year-to-date, but still down 0.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) is -25.68% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FBIO is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2081.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -263.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) estimates and forecasts

Fortress Biotech Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.82 percent over the past six months and at a 5.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 460.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 116.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $48.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Fortress Biotech Inc. to make $11.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $13.75 million and $13.41 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 251.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -16.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.50%. Fortress Biotech Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -22.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.50% per year for the next five years.

FBIO Dividends

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 04.

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.79% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares, and 33.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.10%. Fortress Biotech Inc. stock is held by 117 institutions, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.12% of the shares, which is about 9.09 million shares worth $22.72 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.71% or 5.69 million shares worth $14.23 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.1 million shares worth $5.25 million, making up 2.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held roughly 1.73 million shares worth around $5.65 million, which represents about 1.74% of the total shares outstanding.