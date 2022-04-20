Is CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 4.62 million shares of the CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) were traded, and its beta was 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.62, and it changed around -$0.23 or -1.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.32B. CNHI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.21, offering almost -10.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.18% since then. We note from CNH Industrial N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.64 million.

CNH Industrial N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended CNHI as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. CNH Industrial N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) trade information

Instantly CNHI has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.14 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.01% year-to-date, but still up 2.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) is -0.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.52 day(s).

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) estimates and forecasts

CNH Industrial N.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.10 percent over the past six months and at a 2.22% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.80%.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.77 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect CNH Industrial N.V. to make $6.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 53.70%. CNH Industrial N.V. earnings are expected to increase by 448.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.20% per year for the next five years.

CNHI Dividends

CNH Industrial N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.83 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.13. It is important to note, however, that the 0.83% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.17% of CNH Industrial N.V. shares, and 47.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.31%. CNH Industrial N.V. stock is held by 604 institutions, with Harris Associates L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.94% of the shares, which is about 121.05 million shares worth $2.01 billion.

Amundi, with 2.50% or 33.87 million shares worth $562.64 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Oakmark International Fund and Tweedy Browne Global Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 44.48 million shares worth $738.89 million, making up 3.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tweedy Browne Global Value Fund held roughly 16.44 million shares worth around $273.02 million, which represents about 1.21% of the total shares outstanding.