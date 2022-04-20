Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 3.39 million shares of the Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) were traded, and its beta was 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.04, and it changed around $1.35 or 3.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.10B. INVH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.80, offering almost -6.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $33.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.63% since then. We note from Invitation Homes Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.00 million.

Invitation Homes Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended INVH as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Invitation Homes Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) trade information

Instantly INVH has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 43.10 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.07% year-to-date, but still up 4.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) is 5.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.35 day(s).

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) estimates and forecasts

Invitation Homes Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.88 percent over the past six months and at a 13.42% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -7.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $521.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc. to make $529.98 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $464.1 million and $469.81 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.50%. Invitation Homes Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 27.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.83% per year for the next five years.

INVH Dividends

Invitation Homes Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.04 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.88. It is important to note, however, that the 2.04% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.20% of Invitation Homes Inc. shares, and 101.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.96%. Invitation Homes Inc. stock is held by 722 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.05% of the shares, which is about 83.86 million shares worth $3.8 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.54% or 50.99 million shares worth $2.31 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 26.72 million shares worth $1.1 billion, making up 4.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 16.25 million shares worth around $623.04 million, which represents about 2.72% of the total shares outstanding.