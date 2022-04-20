Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 16.65 million shares of the Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) were traded, and its beta was 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.42, and it changed around -$0.14 or -0.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $96.19B. INFY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.39, offering almost -29.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.98% since then. We note from Infosys Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.20 million.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) trade information

Instantly INFY has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.27 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.32% year-to-date, but still down -11.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) is -18.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.64 day(s).

Infosys Limited (INFY) estimates and forecasts

Infosys Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.13 percent over the past six months and at a 11.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.08 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Infosys Limited to make $4.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.10%. Infosys Limited earnings are expected to increase by 17.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

INFY Dividends

Infosys Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.96 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 1.96% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.44 per year.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Infosys Limited shares, and 18.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.42%. Infosys Limited stock is held by 698 institutions, with GQG Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.37% of the shares, which is about 57.76 million shares worth $1.29 billion.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 1.31% or 55.13 million shares worth $1.23 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 19.65 million shares worth $437.15 million, making up 0.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 9.15 million shares worth around $203.5 million, which represents about 0.22% of the total shares outstanding.