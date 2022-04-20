If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD)

In today’s recent session, 0.59 million shares of the Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $61.71, and it changed around $2.52 or 4.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $102.19B. BUD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $79.67, offering almost -29.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $52.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.68% since then. We note from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.62 million.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended BUD as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is expected to report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) trade information

Instantly BUD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 61.99 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.25% year-to-date, but still up 1.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) is -2.34% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.56, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BUD is forecast to be at a low of $60.00 and a high of $80.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) estimates and forecasts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.92 percent over the past six months and at a 11.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -30.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.83 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to make $13.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.77 billion and $12.29 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.40%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV earnings are expected to increase by 801.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 13.35% per year for the next five years.

BUD Dividends

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.98 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.17. It is important to note, however, that the 1.98% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares, and 5.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.34%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock is held by 519 institutions, with Capital International Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.67% of the shares, which is about 11.55 million shares worth $651.42 million.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Co., with 0.64% or 11.14 million shares worth $628.17 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Balanced Fund and John Hancock Fds II-Fundamental Large Cap Core Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 10.01 million shares worth $564.34 million, making up 0.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Fds II-Fundamental Large Cap Core Fund held roughly 4.38 million shares worth around $268.19 million, which represents about 0.25% of the total shares outstanding.