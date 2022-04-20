If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In today’s recent session, 1.03 million shares of the Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) have been traded, and its beta is 2.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.94, and it changed around $0.15 or 0.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.68B. PK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.10, offering almost -15.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.91% since then. We note from Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.11 million.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended PK as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) trade information

Instantly PK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.76% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.38 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.82% year-to-date, but still up 14.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) is 3.99% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PK is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $28.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -40.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) estimates and forecasts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.33 percent over the past six months and at a 300.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 65.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 64.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $420.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. to make $567.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $165 million and $278.13 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 154.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 103.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -37.40%.

PK Dividends

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.20 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.20% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.11% of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, and 93.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.91%. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock is held by 428 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.02% of the shares, which is about 33.13 million shares worth $625.48 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 12.51% or 29.56 million shares worth $558.06 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 11.29 million shares worth $205.44 million, making up 4.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 6.56 million shares worth around $119.46 million, which represents about 2.78% of the total shares outstanding.