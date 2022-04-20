If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 3.85 million shares of the Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) were traded, and its beta was 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.08, and it changed around $0.91 or 3.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.25B. HLF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $55.78, offering almost -91.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.3% since then. We note from Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) trade information

Instantly HLF has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.37 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.95% year-to-date, but still down -5.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) is -13.96% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HLF is forecast to be at a low of $46.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -106.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -58.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) estimates and forecasts

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.86 percent over the past six months and at a -12.11% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.19 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. to make $1.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2019. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.09 billion and $1.18 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.30%.

HLF Dividends

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.88% of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. shares, and 87.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.81%. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. stock is held by 346 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 11.41% of the shares, which is about 12.8 million shares worth $542.34 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.14% or 11.37 million shares worth $481.8 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amcap Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 7.05 million shares worth $298.8 million, making up 6.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 3.53 million shares worth around $149.58 million, which represents about 3.15% of the total shares outstanding.