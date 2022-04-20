Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 1.76 million shares of the Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) were traded, and its beta was 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.06, and it changed around $0.25 or 3.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $306.12M. HDSN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.89, offering almost 2.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.08% since then. We note from Hudson Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 639.26K.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) trade information

Instantly HDSN has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.14 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 59.01% year-to-date, but still up 12.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) is 17.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.5 day(s).

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) estimates and forecasts

Hudson Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 105.83 percent over the past six months and at a 13.04% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 63.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 250.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $27.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Hudson Technologies Inc. to make $43.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $22.11 million and $33.78 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 29.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.20%. Hudson Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 667.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

HDSN Dividends

Hudson Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 07.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.86% of Hudson Technologies Inc. shares, and 59.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.32%. Hudson Technologies Inc. stock is held by 75 institutions, with Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.30% of the shares, which is about 4.09 million shares worth $18.16 million.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC, with 7.01% or 3.08 million shares worth $13.68 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.84 million shares worth $8.17 million, making up 4.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.89 million shares worth around $3.93 million, which represents about 2.01% of the total shares outstanding.