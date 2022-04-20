How To Invest In On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 2.39 million shares of the On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.01, and it changed around $1.46 or 5.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.06B. ONON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $55.87, offering almost -114.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.07% since then. We note from On Holding AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.57 million.

On Holding AG stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ONON as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. On Holding AG is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

Instantly ONON has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.06 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.21% year-to-date, but still up 13.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) is -6.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.04, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ONON is forecast to be at a low of $17.74 and a high of $46.58. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -79.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 31.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

On Holding AG (ONON) estimates and forecasts

On Holding AG share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.50 percent over the past six months and at a -216.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.50%.

ONON Dividends

On Holding AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 16.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.83% of On Holding AG shares, and 43.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.21%.