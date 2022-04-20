How To Invest In Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 1.24 million shares of the Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $3098.10, and it changed around -$64.21 or -2.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1649.81B. AMZN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3773.08, offering almost -21.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2671.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.77% since then. We note from Amazon.com Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.87 million.

Amazon.com Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 52 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 7 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended AMZN as a Hold, whereas 42 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Amazon.com Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $8.48 for the current quarter.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) trade information

Instantly AMZN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3,172.98 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.16% year-to-date, but still up 4.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is -1.94% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4074.48, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMZN is forecast to be at a low of $2800.00 and a high of $5000.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -61.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) estimates and forecasts

Amazon.com Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.25 percent over the past six months and at a -19.43% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -46.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 40 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $116.22 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 40 analysts expect Amazon.com Inc. to make $126.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $104.46 billion and $115.2 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 67.60%. Amazon.com Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 54.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 34.80% per year for the next five years.

AMZN Dividends

Amazon.com Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 28.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.89% of Amazon.com Inc. shares, and 60.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.04%. Amazon.com Inc. stock is held by 5,328 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.57% of the shares, which is about 33.42 million shares worth $111.44 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.65% or 28.72 million shares worth $95.75 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 12.25 million shares worth $40.85 billion, making up 2.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 9.24 million shares worth around $30.8 billion, which represents about 1.82% of the total shares outstanding.