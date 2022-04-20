Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In today’s recent session, 0.69 million shares of the Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $49.81, and it changed around $0.53 or 1.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.13B. HP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.15, offering almost -0.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.93, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 57.98% since then. We note from Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.62 million.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) trade information

Instantly HP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 50.34 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 107.93% year-to-date, but still up 10.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) is 22.47% up in the 30-day period.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) estimates and forecasts

Helmerich & Payne Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 43.72 percent over the past six months and at a 68.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 41.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 39.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 45.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 46.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $387.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Helmerich & Payne Inc. to make $433.39 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 64.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -44.00%. Helmerich & Payne Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 32.00% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -7.76% per year for the next five years.

HP Dividends

Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.03 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 2.03% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.64% of Helmerich & Payne Inc. shares, and 91.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.87%. Helmerich & Payne Inc. stock is held by 420 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 16.79% of the shares, which is about 17.72 million shares worth $419.92 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.18% or 11.8 million shares worth $279.63 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 7.34 million shares worth $164.69 million, making up 6.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF held roughly 3.64 million shares worth around $81.81 million, which represents about 3.45% of the total shares outstanding.