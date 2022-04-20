Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX: GSV) Shares Could Drop Up To -142.86%

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV) were traded, and its beta was 0.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.49, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $217.32M. GSV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.65, offering almost -32.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.49% since then. We note from Gold Standard Ventures Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 674.90K.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV) trade information

Instantly GSV has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5022 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.58% year-to-date, but still up 8.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV) is -5.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.02, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GSV is forecast to be at a low of $0.87 and a high of $1.19. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -142.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -77.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) estimates and forecasts

Gold Standard Ventures Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.26 percent over the past six months and at a 100.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.60%. Gold Standard Ventures Corp earnings are expected to increase by 14.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

GSV Dividends

Gold Standard Ventures Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.95% of Gold Standard Ventures Corp shares, and 44.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.91%. Gold Standard Ventures Corp stock is held by 57 institutions, with Sun Valley Gold LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 12.17% of the shares, which is about 43.58 million shares worth $19.77 million.

FMR, LLC, with 6.98% or 25.0 million shares worth $11.35 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 25.0 million shares worth $11.75 million, making up 6.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 11.54 million shares worth around $5.24 million, which represents about 3.22% of the total shares outstanding.