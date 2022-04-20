Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC)

In the last trading session, 4.97 million shares of the Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) were traded, and its beta was 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.92, and it changed around -$0.12 or -3.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $513.42M. ORC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.86, offering almost -100.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.98, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -2.05% since then. We note from Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.37 million.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ORC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Orchid Island Capital Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) trade information

Instantly ORC has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.12 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.11% year-to-date, but still down -3.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) is -10.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ORC is forecast to be at a low of $4.25 and a high of $4.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -45.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -45.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) estimates and forecasts

Orchid Island Capital Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.48 percent over the past six months and at a -25.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 224.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $37.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Orchid Island Capital Inc. to make $40.17 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $21.29 million and $24.1 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 74.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 66.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -53.50%.

ORC Dividends

Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 22.60 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.66. It is important to note, however, that the 22.60% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 17.31 per year.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.20% of Orchid Island Capital Inc. shares, and 23.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.18%. Orchid Island Capital Inc. stock is held by 140 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.05% of the shares, which is about 12.47 million shares worth $56.14 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.83% or 6.78 million shares worth $30.5 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW High Div Yld Financial ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 5.95 million shares worth $26.89 million, making up 3.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.87 million shares worth around $18.91 million, which represents about 2.18% of the total shares outstanding.