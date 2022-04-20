Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO)

In today’s recent session, 1.01 million shares of the Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.76, and it changed around -$0.22 or -2.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.83B. FRO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.43, offering almost -19.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.37% since then. We note from Frontline Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.78 million.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) trade information

Instantly FRO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.59 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 27.02% year-to-date, but still down -4.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) is 3.46% down in the 30-day period.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.18, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FRO is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $16.21. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -85.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) estimates and forecasts

Frontline Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.18 percent over the past six months and at a 335.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.00%.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $869.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Frontline Ltd. to make $1.91 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.70%.

FRO Dividends

Frontline Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.14% of Frontline Ltd. shares, and 26.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.44%. Frontline Ltd. stock is held by 205 institutions, with Folketrygdfondet being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.28% of the shares, which is about 10.43 million shares worth $97.73 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.24% or 6.41 million shares worth $60.06 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 2.75 million shares worth $24.23 million, making up 1.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held roughly 1.3 million shares worth around $11.41 million, which represents about 0.66% of the total shares outstanding.