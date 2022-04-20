Future Outlook And The Beachbody Company Inc. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.79, and it changed around -$0.04 or -2.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $561.47M. BODY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.50, offering almost -654.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.2% since then. We note from The Beachbody Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

The Beachbody Company Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended BODY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Beachbody Company Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) trade information

Instantly BODY has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0200 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.47% year-to-date, but still down -4.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) is -19.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BODY is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $4.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -165.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) estimates and forecasts

The Beachbody Company Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -65.90 percent over the past six months and at a 15.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.50%.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $167.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect The Beachbody Company Inc. to make $200.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -11.40%.

BODY Dividends

The Beachbody Company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.88% of The Beachbody Company Inc. shares, and 33.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.22%. The Beachbody Company Inc. stock is held by 95 institutions, with Raine Capital Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 23.28% of the shares, which is about 39.16 million shares worth $216.95 million.

FMR, LLC, with 1.49% or 2.5 million shares worth $13.85 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.24 million shares worth $6.87 million, making up 0.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $1.23 million, which represents about 0.28% of the total shares outstanding.