Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS)

In the last trading session, 3.71 million shares of the T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were traded, and its beta was 0.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $132.84, and it changed around $2.08 or 1.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $168.31B. TMUS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $150.20, offering almost -13.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $101.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.58% since then. We note from T-Mobile US Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.43 million.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) trade information

Instantly TMUS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 135.15 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.54% year-to-date, but still up 1.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is 4.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.3 day(s).

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) estimates and forecasts

T-Mobile US Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.17 percent over the past six months and at a -5.02% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -63.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21.05 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect T-Mobile US Inc. to make $20.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $20.34 billion and $18.9 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.40%. T-Mobile US Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 1.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 56.71% per year for the next five years.

TMUS Dividends

T-Mobile US Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 52.61% of T-Mobile US Inc. shares, and 41.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.07%. T-Mobile US Inc. stock is held by 1,451 institutions, with Softbank Group Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.88% of the shares, which is about 60.92 million shares worth $7.07 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.48% or 43.53 million shares worth $5.05 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 17.89 million shares worth $2.07 billion, making up 1.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 15.97 million shares worth around $1.85 billion, which represents about 1.28% of the total shares outstanding.